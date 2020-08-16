Byron Daniel passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Gadsden Health and Rehab Center. He was born on April 30, 1930, in Boaz to Ottis Sr. and Burma Daniel. He was an Army veteran who served in Korea and Vietnam. He was a retired welder with the Anniston Army Depot.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Hiroko "Bonnie" Daniel; and sisters, Leona Huie and Ilene Frazier.

His survivors include his children, Patricia Daniel, James Daniel, and Lisa Greene (Lee); along with many nieces and nephews.

Boaz Carr Funeral Home will arrange a small graveside ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22 at Bethsaida Church Cemetery in Boaz.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bethsaida Church Cemetery fund.

