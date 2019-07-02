|
|
Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Caleb Daniel Lee, 27, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away June 28. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery in charge of services.
Caleb graduated from Hokes Bluff High School in 2010. He was an active member of the football team. He loved his job at Clean Earth Industries and his coworkers. In his spare time, he loved to ride his motorcycle and cook for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Malcolm "Mack" Lee Jr.; brother, Adam Troy Lee; grandparents, Nila June Jones, Charlie Williams, Malcolm Troy Lee and Winona Caralyn Lee; uncles, Jeffery Williams and Samuel Lambert.
He is survived by his wife, Kelsey Johnson Lee; mother, Dela Ann Williams Lee; brother, Eli Cassidy Lee; sister-in-law, Molly Brynn Lee; nieces, Cassidy Grayce Lee and Kaylen Osmer; nephew, Keegan Lee; chosen brothers, Ron Estes and Tony Higgins; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Special thanks to Glencoe EMS, Fire and Police for their heroic efforts; family and friends who were always in our lives and loved him; and to everyone who reached out during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Cancer Association (ncacure.org) or the ().
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 2, 2019