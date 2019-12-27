|
Sunrise: March 13, 1996 – Sunset: December 21, 2019
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Mission Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memories are his loving parents, Celetha (Alex) Tarver of Hoover, and Robert N. Clifton (Kristie Woods) of Stone Mountain, GA; three sisters: Gabriell, twins – Jaida and Jhanae Tarver of Hoover; two brothers, Tyliek and Deonta' Harvey of Gadsden; one niece, Journee; grandparents, Cheryl Tarver of Birmingham, Barbara Ann Clifton and Marcelyn Ann Tuner-Clifton of Gadsden; 11 aunts: Joy Dandridge, Norrise and Sherre Tarver, Ivory Crayton, all of Birmingham; Alicia Dandridge (Quentin), Jennifer Thorton (Orlando), Daphne Powell (Patrick), Alnita Mitchell, Lindsey Clifton, Renna Turner and Pamela Turner-Moore, all of Gadsden; one uncle, Leroy Williams of Birmingham; a special friend, Alissa Reeves of Birmingham; and a host of cousins, family and many dear friends.
House of Solace Funeral Services – 901 Tuscaloosa Ave. – Gadsden, AL 35901; 256-646-6976.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 27, 2019