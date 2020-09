Or Copy this URL to Share

With heartfelt sympathy we announce the transition of Mr. Calvin Jerome Taylor of Gadsden, who transitioned from this walk of life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the age of 70.

Celebratory Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.

