|
|
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Carl David Churchill, of Attalla, who passed from this life on July 6, 2019. Burial will follow at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Jeremy Jones will officiate. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Mr. Carl Churchill was born on June 25, 1938, in Odenville, Alabama. Jesus Christ was his Lord and Savior. As a man of faith, he always put God first. We know Heaven is celebrating today. He retired with over 40 years from Dixie Tool and Die. He was a veteran with years of service in the National Guard. He was a 1957 graduate of Etowah High School. He was a loving husband of 60 years, father of six children, loving brother, Papaw, and great-grandfather.
Mr. Churchill was preceded in death by his parents, D.R. and Ludy Churchill; by his siblings, Dwight (Dean) Churchill, Frances Orne, Douglas Churchill, Bobby Churchill, Charles Churchill, and Brenda Churchill; and by his children, Suzanne Hampton and Teresa Churchill.
He leaves behind his wife, Martha Churchill; children, Ricky (Suzanne) Hampton, Ricky (Allison) Churchill, Vicky (Levi) Tanner, Pamela (Mickey) Farmer, and Sandra Churchill; oldest grandchild, April Churchill, plus 13 other grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Faye (Otto) Stracener; sister-in-law, Mary (Douglas) Churchill; and brother-in-law, Bill (Frances) Orne.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Farmer, Alex Farmer, Eric Churchill, Joshua Churchill, and Shaun Churchill. Honorary pallbearers will be Mickey Farmer, Ricky Hampton, Levi Tanner, and DeWayne Minton.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 8, 2019