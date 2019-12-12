|
Carl (Gene) DeVoll, 76, passed away at home on December 7, 2019.
He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber with 30 years of service from the Akron, Ohio; Gadsden, Alabama; and Topeka, Kansas plants. He served in the Naval Reserves from 1960 to 1966 with 2 years active duty on the USS The Sullivans DD-537. He was a native of Akron, Ohio, and moved here with Goodyear and called Gadsden his home. While in Topeka, Kansas, he formed the first Kansas State FITA Archery Association and was commissioner for archery in the Kansas Sunflower State Games, started Arrows in Flight Junior Olympic Development Program, and was an influential voice in getting the archer added to the Topeka, Kansas, capitol building.
He was preceded in death by his son, Scott; sister, Jackie; brother, Robert; mother, Mabel; father, Royden DeVoll.
He was a loving husband and a wonderful father to his children and was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Judy DeVoll; former wife, Susan Barker; his children, Marisha (Steve) DeVoll, Jessica DeVoll, Audra DeVoll, Micheal Stone, Christopher (Carol) Stone, Ginger Pence; his nephew, Richard DeVoll; as well as 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Special thank you goes to his Encompass Hospice Health nurses, Kylie, Shirley and Sharon; the nursing staff of Dr. Ndibe and Dr. Anakawh at the Hematology, Oncology Associates of Alabama; Dr. Harrison and staff; and special friend Dr. Iyer.
There will be no memorial. Please make all contributions to the Cancer Centers of Gadsden.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 12, 2019