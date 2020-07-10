Carl E. Carter Jr. departed this world Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was welcomed into glory by His Blessed Savior. He is at peace and void of pain. He was surrounded by his wife and three daughters who will truly miss him, but who are glad he is Home.

We would like to thank everyone for the care, concern, and prayers shown during these days. We are also grateful to the CCU doctors and nurses at Gadsden Regional who provided his care and for the Encompass Hospice team who assisted as well.

Carl was born March 1, 1949, in Ashville, Alabama, to Carl E. Carter and Lucille Bonds Carter, both deceased. Grandparents were T.J. and Rosie Carter and Claude and Lois Bonds, deceased.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Juanice Calhoun Carter; daughters, Kristy (Tim) Womack, Charity (Mike) Williams, Melody (Andy) Caudle; grandsons, Darrien Caudle and Caleb Womack; granddaughter, Gracelyn Caudle; his aunt, Norma Channell (Zellwood, Florida); and a host of other relatives and friends.

Carl was a friendly person who never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and telling stories. He was an ordained deacon at Riddles Bend Baptist Church, where he was a longtime member. He also wrote several Christmas plays, as well as taught classes, worked with the RA boys and helped with other projects at church.

He proudly served his country in the Navy for 4 years and then was a member of the 226 Combat Communications Division, Air National Guard (retired). He also worked at Goodyear for 30 years.

He dearly loved his grandchildren and had special nicknames for each. His grandsons, Darrien and Caleb, were often called his buddies, and Gracelyn was his little snickerdoodle.

Collier-Butler Funeral Home is directing. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, and the funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11.

Zack Mozley, a special friend to Carl, will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Riddles Bend Baptist Church or the Etowah Baptist Missions Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store