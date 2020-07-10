1/1
Carl E. Carter Jr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl E. Carter Jr. departed this world Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was welcomed into glory by His Blessed Savior. He is at peace and void of pain. He was surrounded by his wife and three daughters who will truly miss him, but who are glad he is Home.
We would like to thank everyone for the care, concern, and prayers shown during these days. We are also grateful to the CCU doctors and nurses at Gadsden Regional who provided his care and for the Encompass Hospice team who assisted as well.
Carl was born March 1, 1949, in Ashville, Alabama, to Carl E. Carter and Lucille Bonds Carter, both deceased. Grandparents were T.J. and Rosie Carter and Claude and Lois Bonds, deceased.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Juanice Calhoun Carter; daughters, Kristy (Tim) Womack, Charity (Mike) Williams, Melody (Andy) Caudle; grandsons, Darrien Caudle and Caleb Womack; granddaughter, Gracelyn Caudle; his aunt, Norma Channell (Zellwood, Florida); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Carl was a friendly person who never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and telling stories. He was an ordained deacon at Riddles Bend Baptist Church, where he was a longtime member. He also wrote several Christmas plays, as well as taught classes, worked with the RA boys and helped with other projects at church.
He proudly served his country in the Navy for 4 years and then was a member of the 226 Combat Communications Division, Air National Guard (retired). He also worked at Goodyear for 30 years.
He dearly loved his grandchildren and had special nicknames for each. His grandsons, Darrien and Caleb, were often called his buddies, and Gracelyn was his little snickerdoodle.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home is directing. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, and the funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11.
Zack Mozley, a special friend to Carl, will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Riddles Bend Baptist Church or the Etowah Baptist Missions Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved