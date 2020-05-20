Home

Albertville Memorial Chapel
5011 U.S. Highhway 431 South
Albertville, AL 35950
(256) 878-2424
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Memory Hill Cemetery
Carl Wilemon Obituary
Carl Wilemon, 80, of Arab, formerly of Altoona, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his residence.
There will be a Graveside Service at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Freddy Golden will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Michael Allen, Justin Allen, Pat Jackson, Freddy Golden, Mark Jackson and Steven Jackson.
Mr. Wilemon is survived by his wife, Jackie Wilemon; daughters, Trish Jackson (Patrick), Debbie Pickering (Steve), Judy Wilson; son, Randy Allen; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Earl D. Wilemon (Gail), Marshall Wilemon; a host of nieces and nephews; best friends, Peggy and Dusty Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Wilemon; and sons, Curtis Wilemon, Lee Allen, Martin Allen, Chester Allen.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 20, 2020
