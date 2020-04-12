|
Funeral service for Mr. Carl William Waldrop, 56, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Chapel. Burial will follow in Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Waldrop was preceded in death by his son, Carl Dustin Waldrop and Mitchell Humphrey; grandson, Carl Dustin Waldrop Jr.; nephew, Jared Hopkins; brother, Mark Waldrop; and grandmother, Lola Mae Phillips.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Heather Waldrop and Carla (Josh) Green; grandchildren, Toryn, A'laya, Brasin, McKenzie, Rylan, Cameron, Brayley, Roman, and Kylee; sisters, Terri "Sissy" (David) Nance and Sylvia Hopkins; nieces and nephews, Justin Hopkins and Rolan Waldrop.
Mr. Waldrop spoke at many recovery groups in different churches. He spoke at Gadsden Christian Fellowship, Freedom Church, New Destiny Church. He loved his children and grandchildren. He helped many in the community, had a great sense of humor and was fun to be around. He was a Jack of all trades and never met a stranger. He loved working, building things, and sports cars.
