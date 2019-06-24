|
Mrs. Carla Jean (Bright) Enoch, age 69 of Mayfield, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 8:49 a.m. at her residence.
She was retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.
Mrs. Enoch is survived by her husband, Garry Ray Enoch of Mayfield, KY; daughter, Michelle (Robert) Browning of McCalla, AL; son, Christopher (Kimberly) Small of Maryville, TN; son, Alan (Jennifer) Small of Maryville, TN; son, Tim Grissom of Wingo, KY; brother, Kenneth Bright of Virginia Beach, VA; brother, David Bryant of Glencoe, AL; brother, Anthony Bryant of Glencoe, AL; 10 grandchildren, Madison Jennings, Blaine Small, Derrick Brewer, Ashley Masteller, Josh Small, Daniel Small, Chloe Small, Mathew Small, Chelsea Wade, and Tyler Grissom; one great-grandchild, Bentley Masteller.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Bryant, and parents, William and Emma Warren Bryant.
Memorial services will be held today at 7 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky, with Brandon Wilson officiating. Friends may call after 5 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. www.rdbrownfh.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 24, 2019