Carlos Wayne Lyles, 79, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany, Georgia. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born August 12, 1940, in East Gadsden, Alabama. He was a member and Deacon of Enterprise Baptist Church in Richland, Georgia. He enjoyed fishing, square dancing, being with friends and family, and recently golf. Wayne was a loving and caring father and friend. He loved people and was always there to lend a hand, to take care of the church, and to drive the church bus.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Enterprise Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Cadenhead and Rev. Robert Orr officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Pallbearers will be Lyles Kirk, Killian Kirk, Micah Whittaker, Chandler Lyles, Tucker Lyles and Brent Bazemore.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Eula Lyles; two sons, Terry (Dawn) Lyles of MS, Gregory (Jennifer) Lyles of Florence, SC; two daughters, Susan Kirk of Prosper, TX, Kathleen (Danny) Whittaker of Americus, GA; three brothers, Minor Lyles of Gadsden, AL, Usry Lyles and Raymond Lyles of Taylor County, GA; seven grandchildren, Lyles Kirk, Killian (Liz) Kirk, Declan (Aubrey) Kirk, Micah Whittaker, Madison (Brent) Bazemore, Chandler (Julia) Lyles, Tucker (Hollyanne) Lyles; and two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Lyles and Kirk Baby to be welcomed in 2020.
Mr. Lyles was preceded in death by six sisters, Rebecca Hendon, Joyce Emerson, Sara Bearden, Diane Rowan, Joan Lee, Jane Davenport; two brothers, Tom Lyles Sr., Boogin Williams Jr.; and a son-in-law, Rick Kirk.
Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 31, 2019