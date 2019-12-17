|
|
Carlyn J. Lehbs, born Jan. 17, 1946, in New York, NY, passed Dec. 6, 2019, in Newnan, GA.
She was a graduate of Jamaica High (Queens, NY) and Fashion Institute of Technology (New York, NY). She was a free spirit, living in Queens and Manhattan, NY, Long Beach, CA, Maui, HI, Newmarket, NH, Key West and Naples, FL, and Rainbow City, AL.
She is survived by her sister, Stefani Cohen of Naples, FL.
She joins her beloved Tara, Yogaberri and Greggy.
She is loved and missed by her sister, her dear friends near and far, her mahjong ladies, and coworkers at Publix.
Rest in peace, Carlyn. We love you.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 17, 2019