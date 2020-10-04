1/
Carol Hurst Christopher
A private family graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Williams Southside Cemetery for Mrs. Carol Hurst Christopher, 74, who died on September 29, 2020. Bro. Bill Drummons will officiate. Burial will be in Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Mrs. Christopher was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Gwendolyn Hurst; and sisters, Deloris Bowen and Cherri Mullins.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Fred Christopher; son, Phil Christopher; daughter, Celeste (John) Padgett; grandchildren, Zach Christopher and Estela Padgett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church children's or youth department (3975 Highway 77, Southside, AL 35907).

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Williams Southside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
