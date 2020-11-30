Mrs. Carol Jean AmbersonFuneral service for Mrs. Carol Jean Amberson, 70, of Hokes Bluff will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home with Reverend Phillip Elliott officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until time of the service at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.Mrs. Amberson passed away on November 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents.Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Roy Harbin, her children, Nicki Busch, Carlin Wininger and Brian Harbin, her sister, Gaile Wortham (Thomas), her brothers, Tim Thornton and Donald Thornton (Ping) and her nephew, Joseph Thornton.Mrs. Amberson was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt. She was loved deeply by her family and friends. Mrs. Amberson worked as a nurse at Gadsden Regional Hospital. She will be greatly missed.Online condolences may be left to the family at:Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home"Our Family Serving Your Family"