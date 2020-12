Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Carolyn Ann Polk

Mrs. Carolyn Ann Polk passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She is survived by her family.

Public Viewing will 5-7pm Friday December 4,2020 in the chapel of West Gadsden funeral home Graveside service 1pm Saturday December 5,2020 Old Liberty Cemetery Oneonta Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home-256-549-0004



