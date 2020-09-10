With heartfelt sympathy we announce the passing of Carolyn Ann Tiller Nickson of Gadsden, who transitioned on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the age of 75. Celebratory Graveside Service will be at noon Friday, September 11, 2020, at Howell Cemetery, Centre, Howell's Crossroads Community, Alabama, with Rev. Tommy Price officiating.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Chariti Joi Eno Ntuk of Detroit, MI; four siblings, Gary Tiller (Dorothy) of Turkeytown, AL, June Stockton (Derrick) of Los Angeles, CA, Gloria Tiller of Charlotte, NC, Harry Tiller Sr. of Atlanta, GA; her stepmom, Costella Tiller (widow of Theodore Tiller) of Centre, AL; her dear friend Ariel; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
