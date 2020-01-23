|
Carolyn Bailey Smith, 81, of Cartersville, GA, formerly of Toccoa, GA, went to be with the Lord on January 20, 2020.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. CST January 24, at Keener Baptist Church (5886 U.S. Hwy 11 N., Attalla, AL). Reverend Allen Wilburn, Roy Williams and Howell Sanders will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery (3825 Little Wills Valley Road, Attalla). Services under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Carolyn was born on July 15, 1938, in Keener, AL, daughter of the late Ed and Bertie Bailey.
Carolyn graduated from Etowah High School in Attalla, AL, in 1956. After high school, she attended Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, AL, where she was on the cheerleading squad. At Jacksonville State, she met the love of her life, Buddy Smith, and two years later they were wed. After marriage and two very special children, Julie and Franklin, she attended Piedmont College, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's Degree in Education.
She later attended the University of Georgia, received her Library of Science degree and began her work career as a Media Specialist at Stephens County Middle School in Eastanollee, GA. She loved to read, and one of her greatest pleasures and accomplishments was to introduce young people to the love of reading.
Her greatest joys in life were her children, Julie Smith Kesler of Cartersville, GA, and Franklin Bailey Smith of Brookhaven, GA; and her grandchildren, Zachary Daniel Kesler (Lindsay) of Cartersville, GA; Matthew Ryan Kesler (Jesmary Lorenzo) of St. Petersburg, FL; Emily Kathleen Kesler (Jeremy Kien) of Savannah, GA; Meredith Kesler Ritcher (Harlan) of Cartersville, GA; and Collin Hunter Smith of Alpharetta, GA. She adored her children and grandchildren, spoiling them rotten.
Carolyn had three older brothers: the late Boyd Bailey of Woodstock, AL, Harold Bailey of Duck Springs, AL, and Gene Bailey of Bethlehem, GA; as well as three loving cousins, who were raised in the home: the late Russell Henegar, the late Dennis Henegar and the late Betty Kahn.
She enjoyed her early married life in Buchanan, GA, for eight wonderful years, and the next 52 years in Toccoa, GA. She was like a second mother to her husband's football players, especially those in Buchanan, GA, who years later would drive 150 miles to spend several hours reminiscing about the early years.
She was a devoted wife to her husband of 61 years and had a wonderful life with travel, camping, and making new friends. Carolyn always greeted everyone she met with a glowing smile. Carolyn was a very charismatic and caring person. She never met a stranger and could relate to everyone from the best to the least with no exception.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Boyd; three cousins; and son-in-law, Gary Kesler.
She is survived by her loving husband, Buddy Smith; her two children; and her grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Kesler, Matthew Kesler, Harlan Ritcher, Jeremy Kien, Mike Bailey and Bruce Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The McCay/Hayes Library Fund, c/o Tony Crunkleton (150 Turner Road, Eastanollee, GA 30538); or to (stjude.org).
Special thanks to Susan Wiley, Dr. Bevill, Dr. Ishaque, Dr. Prempeh, Homestead Hospice, and many friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST prior to the funeral service at Keener Baptist Church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 23, 2020