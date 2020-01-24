|
Carolyn Brackley, 80, of Gadsden, passed away on January 20, 2020.
Carolyn was a graduate of Key West High School. She then continued her education and earned several degrees, but the one she was most proud of was becoming a registered nurse later in life. Carolyn enjoyed giving back to her community by delivering homemade cakes and pies to local first responders, visiting her friends at the Anniston Cadillac dealership, attending Goodyear Heights Baptist Church, crocheting, and spending time with her daughter and granddaughters. Carolyn was many things in her life. She was a daughter, sister, wife, friend, NaNa, and a nurse, but most of all she was a loving mother to her daughter, Beth Ann, who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Brackley.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Jones; her son-in-law, Tyler Jones; and her granddaughters, Madison and Mackenzie Street, all of Gadsden; one sister, Linda Stinson of Fairhope; her favorite dog, Annabelle; her special friends, Peggy Robertson and Barbara Clemons; the congregation of Goodyear Heights Baptist Church; and friends at Melodie Meadows Retirement Home. Carolyn never met a stranger and loved all.
A memorial gathering will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 24, 2020