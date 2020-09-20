1/1
Carolyn "June" Chaviers
1939 - 2020
Carolyn "June" Chaviers passed from this life on September 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Chaviers; parents, Arthur and Verdie Nix; brothers, Ethan and Nathan Nix; and sister, Kathryn Nix.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Carson (Dwayne); son, Keith Chaviers (Pam); daughter, Kaime Chaviers (Amanda); grandchildren, Brooke Little, Cory Chaviers, Brandie Morgan and Shae Fulenwider; great-grandchildren, McKinlee, Maleah, and Morgan Chaviers, Karsyn Little, Audrey Fulenwider, Caden Vickers, and Elijah Ellison.
June was born June 29, 1939, in Escambia County, AL. She and her husband Bill were married 45 years. She treasured her home and being with family. She would open her home and kitchen for holidays and Alabama Football games. June was a woman of many gifts and talents. She enjoyed decorating, sewing, gardening, crocheting, and camping. She was a member of Altoona First United Methodist Church. After retiring from her job at Food World, June enjoyed visiting with her friends at the Walnut Grove Senior Center, traveling and shopping with her closest friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff at Altoona Health and Rehab.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Altoona/Walnut Grove Cemetery with Rev. Harvey Beck presiding. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Memorial Donations can be made to the Altoona/Walnut Grove Cemetery Fund in lieu of flowers.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Altoona/Walnut Grove Cemetery
