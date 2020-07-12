Carolyn Elizabeth Rains Humphrey, 88, passed away July 1, 2020.

Carolyn was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a doting aunt. She was also a devoted friend and prayer warrior. She was a lifelong faithful member of East Gadsden United Methodist Church. She had lately been attending Gadsden First United Methodist, who took her in as family.

She never tired of helping others. Each new grandchild and great-grandchild gave her added joy, and she always loved watching each one grow.

After enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her other interests included crossword puzzles, reading, and watching Hallmark movies. She especially loved music and attending the symphony.

After retiring from MidSouth Electric (formerly Etowah Manufacturing), she continued to cherish so many dear friends she made there. Also the ladies she met in the church women's guild and circles became lasting friends, and became like family.

She loved her Lord, first and foremost, and learned to grow in Christ through her God-loving parents. She continued to care for others all her life.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, M.B. "Gum" and Tula Inez Dowdy Rains; brother, Harold M. Rains; great-niece, Kelly Rains; son-in-law, Steven James.

She is survived by her daughters, Jan Humphrey of Gadsden, Pam James of Pinson, Pat (Tommy) Pearson of Navarre, FL, Elizabeth Page of Henderson, NV; grandchildren, Jason (Tegan) Pearson, Melanie (Travis) Stuck, Jeremy (Carla) Pearson, Chris (Brittany) Coffey, Brittany (Russell) Conrad, Jordan Page, Ashlyn Page, Avery Johnson; great-grandchildren, Austin Pearson, Anna Pearson, Brayden Pearson, Torrence Pearson, Payton Stuck, Trindon Stuck, Ella Coffey; nephews, Monty Rains, J. Frank "Buddy" Dooley, Lowell (Timi) Dooley; a host of precious great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends, Betsy Pope and Atha Tolton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation or Gadsden First UMC Music Ministry.

Special thanks to Dr. Elquis Castillo, Candace Roberts, Hematology Oncology Associates of Alabama Staff, Dr. George Harrison, and Encompass Hospice Staff.

Pastor Andy Yarnell officiated a private family memorial service. The family will receive friends at a later date when it is safe to gather.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store