Mrs. Carolyn J. Beecham
Rainbow City - Graveside services for Mrs. Carolyn J. Beecham, 85, of Rainbow City, will be at 11 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Forestlawn Gardens. A Memorial Service will also be held at 4 pm on Wednesday at White Springs Baptist Church in Rainbow City. The family will receive friends from 2:30 pm until 4 pm on Wednesday at the church. Dr. Chris Terrell will officiate.
Mrs. Beecham passed away on November 1, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Beecham spent much of her career working for the United States Government. Many of those years year spent with the Social Security Administration. Mrs. Beecham didn't let age stop her from working. She retired for the third time in January 2018. Mrs. Beecham loved her family, especially her grandchildren, her church, the Ladies of Grace Sunday School Class, Alabama football, country cooking, flowers, tomatoes, and feeding her birds. Because of her work with the Rainbow City Lions Club Annual Nut Sale, she was known by many people as the "Nut Lady."
Mrs. Beecham is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Richard Eugene "Gene" Beecham; her parents, Lester and Essie Johnson; a brother and sister-in-law, Willis and Betty Johnson; a brother, Oscar Gerald Johnson; and a sister, Ester Lois Johnson.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Beecham of Gadsden and Stace Beecham and his wife, Terri, of Southside; grandchildren, Braden and Macie Beecham; extended family; and many friends who were as close as family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Big Oak Ranch, P.O. Box 507 Springville, AL 35146 or to the Helping Hands Food Ministry at White Springs Baptist Church, 4411 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906.
In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the service are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
