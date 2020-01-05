Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Carolyn Joyce Wardlaw Obituary
Carolyn Joyce Wardlaw, 86, of Gadsden, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. David Ingram will officiate with a prayer given by her granddaughter, Chasidy Wardlaw. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Joyce was a devoted minister's wife and mother. Following high school, she had worked for the FBI and later worked as a bank teller. She and her husband traveled all across the southeast and served Christ in many churches.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Jane Wardlaw Gibson (William Anthony Gibson); granddaughter, Chasidy Wardlaw; grandson, Justin Wardlaw, great-grandchildren, Alexis, Garrett, and Dylan; and many friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Gene Wardlaw; son, David Gene Wardlaw.
The family will accept flowers, but has requested no food to be brought to the home.
Special thanks is extended to the nurses and staff of Gadsden Health Care and Rehab, especially Amy and Kelly.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Wardlaw family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 5, 2020
