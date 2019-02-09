Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Shealy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Leach Shealy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Leach Shealy Obituary
Celebration of life services for the late Ms. Carolyn Leach Shealy, 73, Gadsden, will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Gadsden. The Rev. Roderick Thomas, officiating. Burial in Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Those left to cherish her memories are her life companion, the Rev. Charles Dobbins; devoted children, Angelicia Leach and Antonio Johnson; grandchildren, Quontasha (Chris) Littlefield, Kendra (Eric) Rogers, Jamaar Johnson, Christopher and Camiea Leach; great grandchildren, Qyleisha Douglas, Saqara Perkins, Steven Perkins, Malayah Young-Leach, Jariya Leach, Kamarie Thomas, Jaleel Leach, Chrishawn Whorton, Eric Rogers Jr. and Syere Littlefield; brothers and sisters, Harry (Gwen) Leach, James (Moody) Leach, Priscilla Usher and Felicia Keen; uncles, Mr. Willie (Louise) Stokes Sr. and Mr. Raymond Stokes; sister-in-law, Mrs. Majorie Leach; special son, Tony Almond and a host of nieces, nephews cousins, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held from 12-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory 2412 Sansom Avenue Gadsden, Al. 35904 (256) 438-5506 Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.