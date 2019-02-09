|
Celebration of life services for the late Ms. Carolyn Leach Shealy, 73, Gadsden, will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Gadsden. The Rev. Roderick Thomas, officiating. Burial in Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Those left to cherish her memories are her life companion, the Rev. Charles Dobbins; devoted children, Angelicia Leach and Antonio Johnson; grandchildren, Quontasha (Chris) Littlefield, Kendra (Eric) Rogers, Jamaar Johnson, Christopher and Camiea Leach; great grandchildren, Qyleisha Douglas, Saqara Perkins, Steven Perkins, Malayah Young-Leach, Jariya Leach, Kamarie Thomas, Jaleel Leach, Chrishawn Whorton, Eric Rogers Jr. and Syere Littlefield; brothers and sisters, Harry (Gwen) Leach, James (Moody) Leach, Priscilla Usher and Felicia Keen; uncles, Mr. Willie (Louise) Stokes Sr. and Mr. Raymond Stokes; sister-in-law, Mrs. Majorie Leach; special son, Tony Almond and a host of nieces, nephews cousins, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held from 12-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory 2412 Sansom Avenue Gadsden, Al. 35904 (256) 438-5506 Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 9, 2019