Home

POWERED BY

Services
PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
1611 East Bypass
Centre, AL 35960
(256) 927-3222
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Highfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn R. Highfield


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn R. Highfield Obituary
Carolyn R. Highfield, 75, of Centre, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Bryant, Rev. Ronnie Highfield and Rev. Doyle Kerr officiating. Burial will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens.
The family received friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Kenneth Highfield; daughters, Tonya Wilson of Ashville, Tammy McElroy of Attalla, and Brandi McKean of Birmingham; sister, Betty Jane Wain of Birmingham; mother-in-law, Willene Highfield of Centre; seven grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special caregiver, Dorothy Wells.
Mrs. Highfield was a native of Etowah County, the daughter of the late Barney and Katherine Jones Sauls, was retired from Goodyear and was a Baptist by faith.
Wilson Funeral Home and Perry Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
www.wilsonfhinc.com / www.perryfuneral.net
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now