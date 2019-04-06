|
Carolyn R. Highfield, 75, of Centre, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Bryant, Rev. Ronnie Highfield and Rev. Doyle Kerr officiating. Burial will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens.
The family received friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Kenneth Highfield; daughters, Tonya Wilson of Ashville, Tammy McElroy of Attalla, and Brandi McKean of Birmingham; sister, Betty Jane Wain of Birmingham; mother-in-law, Willene Highfield of Centre; seven grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special caregiver, Dorothy Wells.
Mrs. Highfield was a native of Etowah County, the daughter of the late Barney and Katherine Jones Sauls, was retired from Goodyear and was a Baptist by faith.
Wilson Funeral Home and Perry Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 6, 2019