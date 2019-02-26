|
|
Mrs. Carolyn (Ryan) Pankey, 80, of Rainbow City, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Just one week later, on Monday, Feb. 25, Mr. Clarence Ray Pankey, 84, joined his beloved wife, Carolyn, in Heaven. Their family will receive friends for visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., after which Carolyn and Ray will be laid to rest together at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Carolyn was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School, Class of 1956. Ray was a retired steel worker, he loved to work in his yard and was a skilled carpenter. The Pankeys were residents of Rainbow City and were longtime members of First Baptist Church in Rainbow City. During their time with the church, they worked joyfully to enhance the youth programs, and Ray served the congregation as a deacon. Ray and Carolyn were married for 62 years – they were a loyal, dedicated and loving couple. Both will be missed so very dearly by those they leave behind, but we rejoice now, knowing they are together and restored in presence of God, listening to the angels sing.
Carolyn and Ray were preceded in death by parents, Jack and Nancy Ryan & Louie and Clara Pankey; siblings, Glenda Martin, Butch Pankey, Nancy Ryan; many grandparents including Addison and Mattie Jackson and Allie Ryan Williams; and uncle, Garth Jackson.
Surviving relatives include Mrs. Norma Stephens (Farrell); nieces, Pamela Watson (Joey) and Kristi Wise (Patrick); great-niece, Alyssa Ford; great-nephews, Stephen Wise and Ryan Watson; great-great-nephew, Jude Ford; along with many more extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to the nurses, doctors and staff of Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care and to the chaplains for their visits and prayers.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 26, 2019