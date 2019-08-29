|
Heaven gained an Angel on Saturday, August 24, 2019, when Carolyn Sue (Suzi) Robins Beason, 73, was called home by our Lord.
Suzi was born January 5, 1947, in El Paso, TX, to military parents, Earl Howard and Dorothy Elizabeth (Donald) Robins. She and her family moved over 16 times, while putting down roots in Ozark, AL, and finally settling in Gadsden, AL.
She had many careers, from secretary to insurance agent; however, her favorite was being a "SuSu" and keeping the babies at the ELC (Early Learning Center). She was a faithful member for many years at First United Methodist Church of Gadsden.
Suzi is survived by her children, Bethany Beason Phillips and Robert Bowen Beason (Staley), Hattiesburg, MS; sister, Betti Allen (Larry McGraw), Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Savannah Beth, Cortland, Caiden, Blythe, Weston, Vandon and Griffin; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Dorothy Christine Stevens.
Suzi had a big heart and cared for her family and friends with all of it. She will be greatly missed and we all look forward to the day we can be reunited.
Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, September 8 at First United Methodist Church of Gadsden, and a Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 29, 2019