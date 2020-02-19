|
Carrie Duncan Boyles, 35, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020.
She is survived by sons, Dillan Goble and Dekota Goble; mother, Judy Gillilan; sisters, Christy Daughtery and Angel Murdock; uncles, Frank, Larry and Robert Duncan; nieces, nephews and many loving cousins.
Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 22 at New Canaan Baptist Church, 965 County Road 1845, Arab, AL 35016.
Flowers may be sent to 3865 Highway 278 West, Altoona, AL 35952.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 19, 2020