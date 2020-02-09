Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Carrie Lee Kelley Dillard

Carrie Lee Kelley Dillard Obituary
Carrie Lee Kelley Dillard, 60, of Attalla, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Dillard; her mother, Joyce Yarbrough; her five children, Blake Mathews (Crystal Mathews), Candice Cranford (B.J. Cranford), Aimee Dillard, Jeremy Bowen (Christina Bowen), Alex Bowen; her three stepchildren, Bryan Dillard, Jennifer Bridwell, Joel Dillard; and five grandchildren, Travis Bowen, Jeremy Bowen III, Sarah Morris, Hannah Morris, and Evan Bridwell.
She was preceded in death by her father, Argus Kelley; and grandparents, Roscoe and Jessie Bellew, and Sol and Carrie Bertie Kelley.
Carrie attended Etowah High School. Carrie had a heart for helping others and used this gift working with numerous daycares, the Boys and Girls Club, and serving as a foster parent. Carrie loved her family as well as her extended family and friends. Carrie was a Christian and a long-term member of New Directions Church of God.
Her family would like to request your attendance at her funeral at 3 p.m. today at Village Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Rev. William Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Bowen, Alex Bowen, B.J. Cranford, Bryan Dillard, John Haynes, Kevin Barton, and Adam Walden.
The family would like to express thanks to the staff of UAB for their care.
"Mom, we love you to the moon and back."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 9, 2020
