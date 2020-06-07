Cassandra Everhart Rigby
Celebration of Life for Cassandra Everhart Rigby will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Alabama City. Rev. Dr. John M. Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
