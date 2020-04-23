|
|
Ms. Cassandra Vickers, 55, Gadsden, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Cassandra leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Sumika Vickers and Donika Harris (Jeffery Robinson); one son, Donald Harris Jr.
Graveside Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Prophet Carey Vickers officiating. Public Visitation will be noon-5 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the funeral home.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home; 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 23, 2020