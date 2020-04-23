Home

Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Lincoln Hill Cemetery
Cassandra Vickers Obituary
Ms. Cassandra Vickers, 55, Gadsden, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Cassandra leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Sumika Vickers and Donika Harris (Jeffery Robinson); one son, Donald Harris Jr.
Graveside Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Prophet Carey Vickers officiating. Public Visitation will be noon-5 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the funeral home.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home; 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 23, 2020
