Celebration of Life for Mrs. Catherine Dobbins, age 74, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, the Rev. Roderick Thomas, Pastor, with Pastor Wilbert Gadson officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her devoted husband, Willie Dobbins; her loving daughters, Melissa (Dexter) Lay, LaShonda Dobbins and Angelica Leach of Gadsden, AL; loving sons, Anthony, Timothy (Norma), Andre (Bettie), Rodney (Sharmaine) Dobbins and Abdul Calloway of Gadsden, AL, Sheldon Calloway of Stamford, CT; a special daughter, Ella Mae (James) Timmons of Detroit, MI; sister, Karen Brown of Gadsden, AL; brothers, Michael and Walter (Shirley) Brown of Detroit, MI, Frank and Benny Brown of Gadsden, AL; sister-in-law, Ree Brown of Detroit, MI. Catherine was blessed with 36 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives, and a very special and devoted friend, Ms. Glenda Hawkins.
The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 8, 2019