Catherine Janet Matthews
A private graveside service for Mrs. Catherine Janet Matthews, 82, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at New Bethel Cemetery with Rev. Joey Jones officiating the service.
Mrs. Matthews passed away on July 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ralph D. Matthews Sr.; parents, William and Clara Weber.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Julie (Steve) Bryant, R. Douglas (Kim) Matthews, Cynthia (Tony) Beard, Keith (Samantha) Matthews, Tracy (Moe) Colvin, and Kevin (Victoria) Matthews; 23 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth League, Phyllis Tilkins, Joan Adams, and Barbara Ruch; a host of nieces and nephews.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
