Funeral service for Mrs. Catherine Jewel Taylor Cobb, 89, of Montgomery, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Art Long will be officiating the service. Burial will be held in Union United Methodist Cemetery, in Wellington. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Cobb met her Lord and Savior in Heaven on August 25, 2020.
Mrs. Cobb was preceded in death by her parents, Owen R. Taylor and Alma Buchanan Taylor; the father of her children, Billy Cobb; her daughter-in-law, Karen Cobb; and two sisters, Ruth Taylor and Joyce Lisle.
Left to cherish Mrs. Cobb's memory are her children, Greg Cobb (Debbie) of Glencoe, Brian Cobb of Wellington, and Carol Cobb Carter of Montgomery; five grandchildren, Shea Poole (Jamie) of Ohatchee, Hanna Wilson (Steven) of Wellington, Cameron Tew of Montgomery, Nick Cobb of Wellington, and Caroline Carter of Montgomery; three great-grandchildren, Josiah Poole, Johanna Poole, and River Bennett; one brother, Owen Taylor (Brenda) of Gadsden; one sister, Alice Jackson of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Cobb was born in Wellington, Alabama. She retired from the Anniston Army Depot in the 1990s. Mrs. Cobb was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, Nana, and "GG." She was an extraordinarily strong and intelligent woman who loved and cared for her family, well until her last breath.
