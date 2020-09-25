Cathye Vivian Cole Leshay was always bigger than life. Whether she was marching and twirling in front of the famed Gadsden High School Tiger Band, or dancing on stage in multiple musical productions at the Savannah Center in the Villages. She was born on February 8, 1945, to W.A. Cole, Jr. and Vivian Blackwood Cole. On August 25th, 2020, Cathye passed away and went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ due to multiple medical conditions and heart failure.
Some of her fondest early memories included growing up in the Edenwood neighborhood where she and the neighborhood children would entertain the parents and neighbors by putting on skits. She attended the Gadsden City Schools, including the Old Striplin, Disque and Gadsden High School. While at Gadsden High School as a member of the marching band, she was both a Tigerette and one of the two featured Majorettes.
At the University of Alabama, she became a member of the Psi Chapter of the Alpha Gamma Delta fraternity. While at the university she was Lambda Chi Sweetheart, Sigma Chi Derby Darling and Army ROTC sponsor.
Following graduation from the university with a degree in education, she taught school in Ft. Walton, Florida, at Valparaiso Elementary School. Her teaching career led her next to Nashville, Tennessee, where she taught at St. Paul's Methodist Church School. During the summers there she supported herself driving a tour bus and life guard duty. It was at this time the church recommended her for a position as temporary governess for Tammy Wynette's children.
Her life took an exciting turn when she spent a year on Maui working for the Hyatt Regency. In 1982 she returned to her hometown she was employed as manager at the Exchange Lounge in the Gadsden Mall. Her stay in Gadsden was short lived when Tammy Wynette once again asked her to return to Nashville and serve as governess to her four daughters.
In 1984, Tammy moved to Jupiter, Florida, and Cathye went along. The last of Tammy's girls graduated from high school and Cathye's job as governess was fulfilled. During her life in Jupiter she met the love of her life, David Leshay, and they were married on September 3rd, 1987. She now was awarded the job of being Stepmom to David's two children, Maney, 13, and Marcey, 10. That lasted until Father's Day 1993 when David and Cathye moved to Miami, Maney went off to college and Marcey moved in with her mother.
In Miami, Cathye went back to her teaching roots and was hired as 1st grade teacher at Perrine Baptist Academy. She spent 10 more years in the classroom and was the most sought teacher in this private school. She spent time working with different groups at school arranging choreography for school plays and special singing groups. Her claim to fame there was if the whole class got 100's on their work sheets for the week she'd tap dance on the reading table. That was the hit of a lifetime for the students, they still talk about it as adults. She was very active at Perrine Baptist Church, singing in the choir and being involved in pageants and other outreach ministries.
In 2004, David's career moved them to The Villages, where she decided to retire and enjoy life. She picked up on her lifelong passion of dancing. She was a regular on the Savannah stage as she was involved in over 15 Broadway shows during her life in The Villages. She was also a charter member of Music in Motion (MIMO) performing in the yearly show at The Savannah Center.
Cathye is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, David J. Leshay; stepson, Maney (Crissy) Leshay; stepdaughter, Marcey (Donny) Leshay-Moss; 6 grandchildren; sister, Ann (Dave) Cummans; nephew, Cole (Jennie) Cummans; special family, Gwen, Jackie, Tina and Georgette; and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cathye's name to the American Heart Association
The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Sunday, September 27th, 2020, from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
