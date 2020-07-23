C.D. Barrow of Springville, TN, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at the age of 91.
He is survived by wife of 38 years, Martha Gail Barrow of Gadsden, AL; brother, Gene Barrow and wife, Emma, of Cobb County, GA; son, Danny Lynn Barrow and wife, Gayle, of Douglasville, GA, with granddaughters, Amy Barrow, Amanda Nichols, Emily Barrow, and three great-grandchildren; daughter, Susan Barrow Stern and husband, Scott, of Powder Springs, GA, with grandson, Morgen Stern; stepchildren, Greg and Sharon Fugatt Graham, and step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins – his legacy will live on.
Professionally, he co-founded Barrow Enterprises with his brother Gene. He loved his time working and recalled stories of those days often and fondly sprinkled with his personal twist of events and lots of laughs. He maintained close friendships formed at Barrow Enterprises until the final days of his life.
One of nine brothers and sisters, C.D. lost his parents at a young age and helped care for his younger siblings. As a young man, he loved racing cars and "raising hell" with a unique zest for life and fun. C.D. was known for his love of NASCAR, Alabama Football, Braves Baseball, playing Rook, and his (mostly) true tales. However, his greatest love was that of his family.
In the final days of his life, he was surrounded by those most dear, sharing the twinkle in his eye one final time and giving us all one more story. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to Victory Junction, Founded in Honor of Adam Petty: https://victoryjunction.org/.