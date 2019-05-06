|
Graveside services for Cecil W. Tanner, 83, of Gadsden, who passed away on May 5, 2019, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Forrest Cemetery. The Rev. Bobby Kitchens will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Cecil was a graduate of Gadsden High School. He served as a funeral director in Etowah and surrounding counties most of his life. He loved to laugh and see others laugh.
Cecil was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Yvonne "Bonnie" Tanner, and parents, Brady and Venie Tanner.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Danny) Starnes; grandson, Micah Starnes; his sister, Marian Trevillyan of Knoxville, Tennessee; nieces and nephew, Sheila (Bill) Ball, Richmond, Virginia, Don (Kim) Bowen, Madison, Alabama, and Lynne Jenkins, Knoxville, Tennessee.
There will be no visitation. Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 6, 2019