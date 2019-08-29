Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Crestwood Cemetery
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Crestwood Cemetery
Resources
Chalmer (Curly) Barrett

Chalmer (Curly) Barrett Obituary
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Crestwood Cemetery for Chalmer (Curly) Barrett, 93, of Gadsden, who passed away on Tuesday. Kirk Keener will officiate. Burial is at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Barrett will be remembered as a jack of all trades. He could do or fix anything, he loved being with his children, coached any and all ball with his sons and Scouting with their friends. He loved sports and bowling. He was a member of the Alabama Bowling Hall of Fame, but golf was his favorite.
He was a Steel Plant retiree and a member of West End Baptist Church for more than 60 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Nancy Barrett; and three sisters.
He is survived by wife of 64 years, Joyce; children, Chalmer Lee Barrett Jr., Timothy (Jenny) Barrett and Julia Ray; grandchildren, Kristin, Kelsey, Emerson and Isabella; and a large extended family.
Special thanks to the staffs of Oasis Hospice, Advantage Ambulance Service and Fresenius Dialysis Center of Attalla.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 29, 2019
