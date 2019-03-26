Home

Charles 'Chuck' David Browning
Memorial services for Charles "Chuck" David Browning, age 68, of Webster's Chapel, who passed away on March 24, 2019, will be held at a later date by the family.
Cremation services provided by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery.
He was retired from Western Express as a driver. He was a concrete finisher for many years. He was a member of Cowboy Church. He enjoyed fishing and NASCAR.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton Thomas and Bonnie Miller Browning; and brother, Jimmy Browning.
He is survived by his sons, Phillip Browning, Christopher (Leanne) Browning; one grandchild, Jessalyn; brothers, Thomas (Sandy) and Donnie (Judy); several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to a special friend, Jimmy Fuller, and McGuffey Health Care.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 26, 2019
