|
|
Charles Allen "Speedyball" Elrod, 75, of Walnut Grove, passed from this life on April 16, 2020. The family will hold a private service at Mt. Olive Cemetery on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Jake Beasley officiating, Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Elrod Sr. and Oda Ann Elrod; son, Terry Elrod; grandson, Steven Elrod; and brother, Clyde Elrod Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Elrod; his sons, Robert Elrod, David Elrod, Michael Elrod and Jerry (Lisa) Elrod; his daughter, Elizabeth (Greg) Phillips; special nephew, Randy Elrod; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Lowe, Jimmy Beasley, Kenny Wilemon, Barry Green, Dwain "Taco" Weathington and Ricky Richard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Moody and Justin Cornelius.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 21, 2020