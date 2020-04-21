Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Elrod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Allen "Speedyball" Elrod

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Allen "Speedyball" Elrod Obituary
Charles Allen "Speedyball" Elrod, 75, of Walnut Grove, passed from this life on April 16, 2020. The family will hold a private service at Mt. Olive Cemetery on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Jake Beasley officiating, Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Elrod Sr. and Oda Ann Elrod; son, Terry Elrod; grandson, Steven Elrod; and brother, Clyde Elrod Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Elrod; his sons, Robert Elrod, David Elrod, Michael Elrod and Jerry (Lisa) Elrod; his daughter, Elizabeth (Greg) Phillips; special nephew, Randy Elrod; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Lowe, Jimmy Beasley, Kenny Wilemon, Barry Green, Dwain "Taco" Weathington and Ricky Richard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Moody and Justin Cornelius.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -