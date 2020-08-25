Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, for Charles Carrell, 83, at Crestwood Cemetery. Belinda Hiti will officiate. He has gone home to be with the Lord and our mother. He passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side.

He was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Jessie.

Charlie retired from the Goodyear Warehouse 601. He was an avid member of the Owls Hollow Skeet Club. He loved playing the guitar and singing for family and friends. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and a great friend to all. He will be greatly missed.

Charlie is survived by three children, Laura McGlaughn (Jimmy), Charles E Carrell (Kristi), and Linda Hilleke (Stephen); six grandchildren, Tracye Abernathy (Keith), Kayla Vinson (Kevin), Justin Carrell (Katelyn), Jeffrey Wagnon Jr. (Jennifer), Rachael Blair (Cody), and Adam Stith; six great-grandchildren; special companion, Sue Edison; special nephew, Ray Hope; and lifelong friends, Faye Heath and Barbara Robinson.

