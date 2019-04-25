|
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens for Charles Dolphus McGriff, age 83, of Gadsden, who passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services directing.
Mr. McGriff was born in Gadsden on March 3, 1936, to LD and Kathrine McGriff. Charles was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School Class of 1954. He was a lifelong member of Dwight Baptist Church. He retired from the US Postal Service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Myra Jean Holland McGriff; Dalton McGriff; and Breanne Tidmore.
Mr. McGriff is survived by his children, Kim McGriff Cauthen, Kay McGriff (Steve) Adcock, Chuck (Tracy) McGriff, Craig (Mary) McGriff; grandchildren, Nicole Cauthen (Sean) Cory, Brooke Phillips, Chase Adcock, Andrew Adcock, Madison Adcock, Hunter Brackett, Devin McGriff, Mahlon McGriff, Kailie McGriff, CJ McGriff; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Tidmore, Baxton McBurnett, Kaleb Cory, Maci McGriff, Cabella McGriff; brother, Harry (Janice) McGriff. He is survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of longtime friends.
Pallbearers will be Chuck McGriff, Devin McGriff, Craig McGriff, Steve Adcock, Chase Adcock, CJ McGriff, Hunter Brackett and Monroe Holland.
Honorary pallbearers will be Emma Sansom High School Class of 1954.
Special thanks to Compassionate Comforters and Encompass Health (Hospice).
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 25, 2019