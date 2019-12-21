|
Charles Durwood McGee, 82, of Attalla, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at 12:04 a.m. Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Mr. McGee served in the United States Army. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hanging out with his close friend Hoyt Epperson and hunting for artifacts with his good buddy Troy Williams. He was a member of the United Cherokee Ani-Yun-Wiya Nation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.R. McGee and Lillie McGee Eubanks; and by his brother, Bill McGee.
Charles is survived by his children, Pamela Ann McGee, Charles Durwood McGee Jr., Cynthia Diann McGee; by his grandchildren, Joshua Anthony Domke, Gabrielle Rebecca McGee, Britney Lynn McGee, Heather Annette Smith, Madison Gaynelle Bourne; by his sister, Barbara Ann McGee VanCleve; by his former wife, Linda Rooks; and eight great-grandchildren.
Everyone who knew him loved him.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019