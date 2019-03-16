Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Charles E. Battles Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Charles E. Battles, age 76, of Gadsden, who passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Randall Battles will officiate. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Charles was a Christian man and a simple man. He loved to fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Commadore and Lorene Battles; and brothers, Wayne and Travis Battles.
He is survived by his brothers, Randall (Jane) Battles, Bill (Teri) Mundy; sister, Mary (Gary) Houston; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to McGuffey Health and Rehab Nurses and Staff, Southern Care-New Beacon Hospice, Dr. Olajide Akinsanya and Dr. Fredric Feist.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 16, 2019
