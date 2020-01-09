|
|
Funeral service for Charles E. "Chili" Terry, 75, formerly of Gadsden, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Adams-Buggs Chapel. Pastor Ivan Cattling officiating. Interment will be in Lincoln Hills Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from noon until the hour of service.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Josephine Robinson, Gadsden; three sisters, Diretha Allen (Walter), Gadsden, Carolyn Woody, Detroit, MI, Marcia P. Byers, Chicago, IL; brothers, Danny Woods, Cleveland, OH, and Will Terry, Chicago, IL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Service of love entrusted to Adams-Buggs Funeral Service. Competent Service you have come to know and trust.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 9, 2020