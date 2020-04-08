Home

More Obituaries for Charles Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edmond "Ed" Conrad

Charles Edmond "Ed" Conrad Obituary
Charles Edmond "Ed" Conrad, 60, of Rainbow City, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Ed earned his bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University and worked at Goodyear since 1982. He was active in various volunteer organizations. Ed loved learning and playing Native American flutes.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Conrad of Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his wife, Lorie Conrad; father, Charles Conrad of Virginia; sister, Ann Conrad; brothers, Chris (Stavroula) Conrad and John (Jenene) Conrad of Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to United Way of Etowah County.
There will be no formal service, but fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Conrad family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 8, 2020
