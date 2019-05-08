|
Charles Edward Alan Bates, age 29, of Gadsden, Alabama, entered Heaven's gates on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Chris Burns and Rev. Randy Gunter will officiate. Burial will follow at Forrest Crest Cemetery in Irondale, AL. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Charles had attended Westbrook Christian School and was a graduate of Gadsden City High School, Class of 2008. He was in the top 10 percent of his graduating class. Charles was accomplished in Karate, and earned black belts in both Taekwondo and Seidokan. He was a member of the National World Karate Team and had competed internationally. He also taught Karate.
After high school, Charles attended Auburn University and was an offensive lineman on the Auburn football team. He was recognized as an Honor Academic Football Player. He excelled in the classroom and is on record for having the highest average in Mathematics ever at Auburn. He was also a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity at Auburn. His major was in Biomedical Engineering, and he was near completion of degrees in Mathematics, Aerodynamics, Physics and Science.
Charles was a member of MeadowBrook Baptist Church.
Charles was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jean Richardson Sudduth, R.K. Bates, Edith Covington Graff and Edmund Graff, and Joseph N. Brown; aunt, Michelle Rene' Banks; uncle, Lyndon Seals; cousin, Farrah Seals.
He is survived by his mother, Willbon "Willy" Brown Bates, and father, Richard Alan Bates; Chosen Mom, JoAnn Clevenger; maternal aunt, Jenny Seals; cousin, Bradley Seals (Destinie) and child, Thatcher Lovejoy; paternal uncle, Greg Bates (Andrea) and children, Heath Bates (Brittany), Carter and Hunter Bates; maternal uncle, Ronnie Brown; paternal uncle, Kenneth Lee Bates and cousins, Corey and Melissa; chosen grandparents, William and Nancy Clevenger; multiple aunts, uncles and cousins of the Clevenger, Bates and Brown families; and special friend, Garry Glidewell. Charles had many friends too numerous to list, each of them special to him.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the Alabama Organ Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 8, 2019