Funeral services for Mr. Charles Edward Beaird, 92, of Steele, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Terry Beaird, Rev. Keith Clay and Rev. Steve Lucy will officiate, with burial to follow at Forrest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services directing. Mr. Beaird passed away on Sept. 2.
He was a dedicated husband and father. He was strong in his faith and was dedicated to his family, friends, church and community. He was an ordained deacon at Steele Baptist Church for 44 years, a teacher of Men's Bible Class, Sunday School director and Brotherhood director for several years. He also served on various church committees. He loved traveling, camping, hiking and fishing. He was also a member of the Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerman Hoyt Beaird; mother, Maggie Otis Beaird; sister, Francis Sarah Rice (Beaird); brother, Cecil Ray Beaird; wife, Mary E. Brammer (Beaird); grandson, Jamie Little.
He is survived by his children, Terry Charles Beaird (Pamela), Rebecca Beaird Little (Danny), Patsy Beaird Clay (Jim) and Jeffrey Edward Beaird; grandchildren, David Jerman Beaird (Christina), Amy Clay Allen (Robert), Keith Clay (Jennifer), Terah Little Honnet (Robert), Matthew Paul Beaird, Brooke Little Martin (Nate), Devan Beaird Partee (Keith); and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be David Beaird, Matthew Beaird, Robert Allen, Nate Martin, Rob Honnet, Keith Partee, Zac Bullock, Evan Clay and Nathan Clay.
Special Thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 5, 2019