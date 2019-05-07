|
Mr. Charles Edward Evans Sr., age 81, of Attalla, passed peacefully from this life to join his Lord in Heaven the evening of May 5, 2019.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Morgan Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon. Funeral service immediately following at noon in the chapel. Rev. Bobby Bryant will officiate. Graveside service and interment to follow at Deerman's Chapel UMC Cemetery.
Mr. Evans was employed with Dean's Sausage Company for 37 years. Charles was a prayerful man, with an abounding love for his family, and an endless supply of humor and mischief.
Those preceding him in passing include his wife, Patricia "Pat" Evans; daughter, Kathy Evans; and grandson, Joshua Evans.
Mr. Evans leaves behind his four children, Debra Gulledge (Terry), Chuck Evans (Yuko), Mike Evans (Jennifer) and Mark Evans (Cindy); along with 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of McGuffey's "Memory Lane" Unit as well as to the nurses, doctors and staff of Riverview RMC's third floor.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 7, 2019