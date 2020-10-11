Charles Eugene Pearce Jr. was born November 3, 1960, and passed on October 6, 2020.

Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Home, with service at 3 p.m.

It's safe to say that Charles never met a stranger. He was always one to bring a smile and a laugh. He was full of life and loved by all who knew him. Charles wore several hats over his lifetime – son, brother, husband, daddy and Papa Charles. Charles loved Jesus, life and Auburn Football.

Charles is united with his father, Charles Eugene Pearce Sr. "Eugene"; and his brother-in-law, Randy Crump. He is also now singing with his mother-in-law, Barbara Murray.

Charles is survived by his wife, Marti Pearce; mother, Jane Pearce; children, Bethany Roughton (Adam) and Charles Eugene Pearce III "Trey"; stepchildren, Ashley and Tyler Humphrey; niece, Angie Pate; granddaughters, Pearce and Caroline Roughton; sister, Jeana Crump; brother-in-law, Phillip Murray; sister-in-law, Debra Pate (Carl); along with countless cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank all of our friends and family for all of the prayers and support during our time of grief. Also thank you to his trucking family, who will be pallbearers and will carry him for his last haul on earth.

Charles will be dearly missed, but through the grace of God, this isn't goodbye. We'll see you soon.

