1/1
Charles Eugene Pearce Jr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Eugene Pearce Jr. was born November 3, 1960, and passed on October 6, 2020.
Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Home, with service at 3 p.m.
It's safe to say that Charles never met a stranger. He was always one to bring a smile and a laugh. He was full of life and loved by all who knew him. Charles wore several hats over his lifetime – son, brother, husband, daddy and Papa Charles. Charles loved Jesus, life and Auburn Football.
Charles is united with his father, Charles Eugene Pearce Sr. "Eugene"; and his brother-in-law, Randy Crump. He is also now singing with his mother-in-law, Barbara Murray.
Charles is survived by his wife, Marti Pearce; mother, Jane Pearce; children, Bethany Roughton (Adam) and Charles Eugene Pearce III "Trey"; stepchildren, Ashley and Tyler Humphrey; niece, Angie Pate; granddaughters, Pearce and Caroline Roughton; sister, Jeana Crump; brother-in-law, Phillip Murray; sister-in-law, Debra Pate (Carl); along with countless cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank all of our friends and family for all of the prayers and support during our time of grief. Also thank you to his trucking family, who will be pallbearers and will carry him for his last haul on earth.
Charles will be dearly missed, but through the grace of God, this isn't goodbye. We'll see you soon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
11
Service
03:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
18 entries
October 10, 2020
Charles was a great guy and a wonderful person and a friend I could always count on. I know that Charles loved the lord and is in Heaven waiting for our arrival to join him ! I ask God to wrap his loving arms around this family and comfort them in this time of need ! God Bless !
Your Friend
Tom Hayes
Tom Hayes
Friend
October 10, 2020
Martha,family i am so sorry you are in our prayers
Sue brooks
Friend
October 10, 2020
Marti and family, may God be close to you and comfort you during the days ahead. I am very sorry for your loss. Charles was such a loving and kind man. I am thankful that God keeps his eternal promise to us all, and that He will give us peace that surpasses all understanding in troubled times. Love you, Marti.
JoLynn Streip
Friend
October 10, 2020
My boy “Charley”...anytime either of us needed a hand, we were there. I’ll miss everything about you buddy. Playing golf, moving wood around for your endless projects, arts and crafts with my Natalee, the smiles, laughs and stories with all the neighborhood kids, our talks about our spiritual journeys...
Most of all, just chatting about your trips and welcoming you home with that “what’s up cuz?” and knowing you were home.
Fly high and Rest In Peace my brother.
Scott
Neighbor
October 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kim Johnson
Friend
October 10, 2020
Charles made these crosses and we’ve had it hung up for years now. We think of him and his testimony when we see it. We were always glad to spend time with Charles, the life of the party. Happy that we will see him again one day!!
Luke Milam
Family
October 10, 2020
Luke Milam
Family
October 10, 2020
Rest now Marine. Until Valhalla my brother.
Danny Yates
Friend
October 10, 2020
Charles, thanks for being a true friend. I enjoyed laughing, talking and drinking coffee with you. RIP my friend till we meet again. Randy Kilbury.
Charles you always made me laugh. You are a true friend and I will miss you. I too enjoyed drinking coffee with you. Love you man. Until I see you in heaven one day.
Kathy Kilbury.

Kathy Kilbury
Friend
October 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donna Ciccone
Friend
October 10, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
James West
October 9, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Terry Hall
October 9, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Elisabeth S Spicer
October 9, 2020
To all of Charles family...may God wrap his loving arms around you all during your loss. He was a great guy and without a doubt is with our Lord. I love you all very much.
Angi McFarland
Friend
October 9, 2020
Only once in a life time does someone have a friend as special as you. From the moment you said hello with that contagious smile I knew we would never have to say goodbye , only see you later I love you my brother ❤❤
Lynne Holliday
Friend
October 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Angela Claburn
Friend
October 9, 2020
Charles was a Godly human being. Would pray for you on the street corner or middle of Walmart when needed. He loved his wife and family, Auburn football, and watched his dream of moving to Gulf Shores come to life. Charles would do selfless acts and I’m sure that is what he did on his final run. God bless is family.
Bonnie Groover
Friend
October 9, 2020
Charles, you will be so missed. My heart goes out to you Marti, his children and his mother Jane. My heart is so broken. I cannot fathom the pain and emptiness that each of you is feeling right now. May god comfort you and ease your pain. I am so sorry.
Barbara Robertson Colvin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved