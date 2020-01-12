|
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Crestwood Funeral Home for Mr. Charles Huff, 72, of Gadsden, who passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Burial will follow in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Huff was a member of Siberton Baptist Church. He was a retired Commander with the Gadsden Fire Department and was a lifetime member of The Oddfellows. Mr. Huff worked at Sprayberry High School in Georgia for 10 years and later worked at Gaston High School, where he was lovingly referred to as "Huff Daddy."
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Paula Huff; his son, Chip Huff, sisters, Donna (Sammy) Isbell and Rita (Ronnie) Davis; his sweet little dog, Molly; and numerous other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Thomas Huff; parents, Charles and Minnie Huff; and sisters, Carole Woodard and Virginia Charlene Prestridge.
The family would like to issue a special thank you to the Gadsden Fire Department.
Visitation will be Monday night from 6 to 8.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 12, 2020